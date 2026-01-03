NCC cadets to present soil collected from Andaman to PM Modi at Jan 28 rally

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Soil collected from various islands of the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago by NCC cadets during a sailing expedition will be presented in an urn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Delhi Cantonment on January 28, a top official said on Saturday.

Five different expeditions, including a running-cum-sailing expedition carried out at Lakshadweep and three cyclothons, would be flagged in by the prime minister on his visit to the NCC's Republic Day Camp 2026.

"A PM Rally generally takes place every year on January 27 (after the Republic Day Parade on January 26). But, due to some contingency, it will be held on January 28 this time," Director General, NCC, Lt Gen Virendra Vats told reporters here.

Up to 2,406 NCC cadets, including 898 girls, from across the country are participating in the NCC's Republic Day Camp 2026 that began on December 30 at the Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment.

Addressing a press conference at the Republic Day Camp site, he said Modi will formally flag-in the five NCC-led events -- expeditions and cyclothons -- which had begun earlier, symbolically marking their completion.

As part of the sailing expedition -- 'Param Vir Sagar Yatra' -- many cadets visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which consist of various inhabited and uninhabited islands.

The symbolic sea expedition honours the valour and supreme sacrifice by the country's bravehearts who were awarded the Param Vir Chakra -- India's highest wartime gallantry award.

Of the 21 recipients of this highest gallantry award, 14 were awarded posthumously, underscoring the ultimate price paid for the nation's freedom and security.

In January 2023, Modi had named 21 uninhabited islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after the Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Lt Gen Vats said as part of this expedition, the cadets learnt about these islands, gathered information and also collected soil from different islands.

"The collected soil, in a 'kalash', will be presented to the prime minister during the PM Rally," he said.

In a post on X on December 26, the Andaman and Nicobar Command had shared some photos of the expedition.

"#ANC facilitated Phase I of Param Vir Sagar Yatra - A&N Island Expedition, embarking 20 NCC cadets onboard ship of #ANC for outreach across 12 remote islands, named after Param Vir Chakra awardees, across Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

"At isolated island locations, Reading of Acts of Valour honoured the supreme sacrifice of Param Vir Chakra awardees. Initiative inspired national pride among NCC cadets and strengthened their emotional and strategic connect with India's island territories, furthering the spirit of PM Rally 2026," it said.

The NCC has also conducted a Lakshadweep expedition, under which a group of cadets visited some of the islands of the archipelago, and learnt about the life, inhabitation, fragile environment of the biodiversity there, as well as about coral restoration, officials said.

Also, an ongoing cycle expedition -- Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon -- from Ranchi in Jharkhand to Delhi, consisting of 15 NCC cadets, pays tribute to tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, with a theme of national integration.

Another one, from Pune in Maharashtra to Delhi, honours the legacy of Peshwa ruler Bajirao I. It consists of 12 cadets and will cover 1,680 km before culminating in the national capital.

Besides, the Lachit Borphukan Cyclothon by the NCC from Guwahati to Jorhat in Assam pays tribute to the legendary Ahom commander.

The annual camp will be formally inaugurated by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday.

Various military leaders, including the Chief of the Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, and IAF's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, will be interacting with the cadets at the ongoing camp this month, officials said.

Astronaut Shukla recently visited the International Space Station (ISS) as part of an Axiom-4 mission, becoming the first Indian to do so. PTI KND RHL