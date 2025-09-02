NCC cadets to take part in 12-day Thal Sainik Camp in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) NCC cadets from various directorates across the country are participating in the Thal Sainik Camp in Delhi, aimed to provide an exposure to army training, foster a healthy competitive spirit and develop leadership qualities, defence ministry officials said on Tuesday.

The Thal Sainik Camp, a 12-day national-level camp exclusively for cadets of the NCC's Army Wing, was inaugurated on Tuesday by Additional Director General (A) Air Vice Marshal PVS Narayana at Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,546 cadets, including 867 boys and 679 girls, drawn from 17 NCC directorates representing all the states and union territories, are participating in the camp, it said.

The cadets will engage in a variety of competitions such as obstacle training and map reading, providing them with a rich experience that emphasises physical endurance, mental acuity and teamwork, the defence ministry said.

The camp aims to provide cadets with an exposure to the key aspects of army training, fostering a healthy competitive spirit while promoting discipline, leadership, and national integration, it added.

As a national-level camp, it stands out for its focus on comprehensive training and character development, the statement said.

The additional director general highlighted the unique opportunities that NCC provides to the youth of the country, offering them a life full of adventure, discipline and honour.

He highlighted that NCC plays a crucial role in inculcating a sense of leadership and camaraderie among the cadets, preparing them to face the challenges of life with confidence. PTI KND APL VN VN