NCC car rally flagged-in after 20-day Northeast trip

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) An NCC car rally was flagged-in at the army's Narangi cantonment here on Sunday after a 20-day journey throughout the Northeast.

The rally, which was flagged-off from Meghalaya's capital Shillong on November 6, concluded on National Cadet Corps Day on November 26.

A team of NCC officers and 76 cadets travelled 3,400 km in 12 cars, covering 44 districts in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, an official statement said.

The rally was flagged-in by Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah in the presence of Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita and GOC 51 sub-area Major General P S Joshi.

Along the route, the convoy members interacted with more than 20,000 students from over 200 schools and 140 colleges, while also attending different cultural programmes, the statement said. PTI SSG ACD