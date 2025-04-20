NCC Director-General Gurbirpal Singh visits DSC Centre in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Apr 20 (PTI) Director General of National Cadet Corps, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, visited the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre in Kannur.

"Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh visited DSC Centre, Kannur on 19 Apr 25. He was briefed on the Centre’s role, training, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) preparedness," the Defence Ministry said in a post on 'X' on Sunday.

The DG lauded the exemplary service of DSC personnel and their support to NCC cadet training, the post added.

Lt Gen Singh will be in Kerala until April 25.

The visit aims to engage with NCC units and review their activities in the state. Following his engagements in the northern region, the DG NCC is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, according to an official release.

As part of the visit, the Director General will interact with cadets, instructors, and local administrative staff to assess training standards, understand challenges faced by the units, and motivate cadets in their efforts toward holistic development and nation-building.