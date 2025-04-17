NCC Director General to visit Kerala, hold talks with CM Vijayan

Kozhikode, (Kerala), Apr 17 (PTI) Director General of the National Cadet Corps (DG NCC) Gurbirpal Singh will visit Kerala for five days, starting from April 19.

The visit will begin with inspection tours of NCC units in the northern Malabar region, including Kozhikode—the headquarters of the NCC Group—Kannur, and Wayanad, an official release said on Thursday.

The visit aims to engage with NCC units and review their activities in the state.

Following his engagements in the northern region, the DG NCC will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram, the release added.

As part of the visit, the Director General will interact with cadets, instructors, and local administrative staff to assess training standards, understand challenges faced by the units, and motivate the cadets in their efforts toward holistic development and nation-building, according to the release.