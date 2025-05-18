NCC expedition team summits Mt Everest

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) An expedition team of the National Cadet Corps on Sunday summited Mt Everest — the world's highest peak, the NCC said.

"Historic moment... Mt Everest Expedition Team of NCC summited Mt Everest today at 0445 hours. Summit photos awaited," the NCC posted on X.

On January 3, the director general of the NCC, during an annual press conference here, announced an NCC expedition to Mt Everest in 2025 and that a team was preparing for it at the Siachen Battle School.

Mt Everest was first conquered by New Zealand's Edmund Hillary and his sherpa guide Tenzing Norgay in 1953, and has ever since fascinated climbers and mountaineers to scale the famed peak in the mighty Himalayas.

During the press briefing in January on the NCC Republic Day Camp 2025, the DG spoke about other mountaineering expeditions undertaken by the NCC cadets in the past, including to Mt Kang Yatse II (6,250m) and Mt Abi Gamin (7,335m).

The DG later told PTI that the NCC had undertaken an expedition to Mt Everest (8,848m) earlier also.