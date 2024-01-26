NCC has first-ever all-girl outing in Republic Day parade

New Delhi: An all-girl contingent and band of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), fielded for the first time, marched on Kartavya Path Friday morning on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Advertisment

The contingent, comprising148 cadets from across the nation, was led by Senior Under Officer Punnya Ponnamma from Kar and Goa Directorate.

With nearly 17 lakh cadets on its roll, NCC is one of the largest youth uniformed organisations in the world.

The NCC band, comprising the band of NCC Girls Birla Balika Vidya Peeth, Pilani, Rajasthan, and NCC girls –northeastern region, was led by senior under officers Yashasvica Gaur and Ankita Sharma and played the 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' tune.

The all-girl band was followed by a second NCC girl marching contingent, comprising 148 cadets led by Senior Under Officer Tanu Tevatia from UP directorate.