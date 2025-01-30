NCC Karnataka-Goa Directorate wins prestigious PM's banner at R-Day Camp 2025

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Karnataka-Goa Directorate has been awarded the prestigious Prime Minister Banner 2025 at the Republic Day Camp 2025 held in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister's banner was received by the Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate Karnataka and Goa, Air Commodore SB Arunkumar VSM during the PM's Rally.

"The state has been a consistent performer in all aspects of NCC as evident by the number of events won by the Directorate during the current training year. NCC Directorate Karnataka & Goa stood first in Inter Directorate Shooting Championship, All India Vayu Sainik Camp, All India Thal Sainik Camp (Boys & Girls combined), and Yachting Regatta & RDC 2025, and showcasing high standards of training, professionalism and consistency," a Defence Public Relations Officer said in a statement on Thursday.

Air Commodore Arunkumar stated that being crowned the Champion Directorate this year was a reflection of the professionalism and 'never say die' attitude and hard work of the entire team, including cadets and all staff. PTI AMP KH