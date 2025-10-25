NCC launches 10-day border outreach cum vibrant village tour in Arunachal's Tawang

Itanagar, Oct 25 (PTI) To instil nationalism, border awareness and a spirit of adventure among NCC cadets, a 10-day border outreach programme cum vibrant village tour has been launched at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, an official statement said on Saturday.

The programme, organised by 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) under Tezpur Group Headquarters with support from the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps, is being held from October 22 to 31.

Flagged off at the Giant Buddha statue in Tawang, the ceremony was graced by Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Commander of 190 Mountain Brigade, and Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, along with senior civil and military officials, the official communique said here.

A total of 40 NCC cadets, including 19 senior division boys and 21 senior wing girls from various districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, are participating in the programme.

The tour offers exposure to border life, cultural heritage and high-altitude adventure activities.

During the programme, cadets will visit important heritage sites including Tawang Monastery, Buddha Park, War Memorial and the Major Bob Kathing Museum. They will also witness the light and sound show on the 1962 India-China war and attend the international Tawang Marathon at 10,000 feet above sea level.

The itinerary includes forward area visits where cadets will interact with Army personnel stationed along the India-China border. They will also travel to Mago-Chuna, Damteng, Chumi Gyatse waterfalls, Bumla Pass, Taksang, Nuranang Falls and Shungetsar Lake.

Officials said the initiative aims to foster patriotism, discipline, awareness of border security challenges and cultural exchange, while strengthening youth empowerment.

The NER NCC directorate stated that the tour underscores NCC's commitment to grooming responsible, informed and patriotic citizens dedicated to national service.