NCC launches its first air wing in Udhampur

Jammu, Sep 17 (PTI) The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has launched the first flying Air Squadron in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to provide ground-breaking opportunities for students of the Union Territory in aviation and related fields, a defence spokesman said.

This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing educational opportunities for youth in the region. "Schools and colleges are encouraged to apply for enrollment in the NCC Air Wing,", the spokesman said.

This new initiative aims to provide a unique and enriching experience for students from schools and colleges across the state.

"NCC has launched its first air squadron (flying) in Udhampur. The NCC Air Wing is designed to offer students unparalleled exposure to aviation and related fields, fostering a deeper understanding and interest in these areas," the spokesman said.

However, due to limited vacancies, slots will be filled on a 'First Come, First Serve' basis. "Interested institutions should act quickly to ensure their students do not miss out on this exceptional opportunity," he added.

This initiative reflects NCC's commitment to broadening horizons and providing valuable experiences to students, paving the way for future leaders in aviation and beyond.