NCC Maharashtra contingent adjudged best team for second year at Nau Sainik Camp

Mumbai, Sept 5 (PTI) The NCC Directorate Maharashtra contingent has been adjudged the best team in overall performance at the Nau Sainik Camp for the second year in a row, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The All India Nau Sainik Camp was conducted under the aegis of DG NCC at INS Shivaji, Lonavala from August 25 to September 5.

A total of 612 cadets from 17 directorates from all over India participated in the camp. Some of the activities conducted were boat pulling, rigging, semaphore, service subjects, health and hygiene and firing.

"The NCC Directorate Maharashtra contingent won the prestigious trophy and was adjudged the best team in the overall performance at the Nau Sainik Camp for the second time in a row," the official release said.

The camp was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, commandant, National Defence Academy, on August 25.

DG NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, also visited the camp where he felicitated selected cadets for exceptional performance in firing and semaphore.

Maj Gen Yogender Singh, Directorate Maharashtra, said it was a stupendous achievement to win the Nau Sainik Camp trophy consecutively for the last two years. PTI PR KRK