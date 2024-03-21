NCC, NPCIL ink deal to raise awareness on peaceful use of nuclear power

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Thursday joined hands with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to conduct awareness programmes across the country to enhance public perceptions on peaceful use of nuclear power and disseminate scientific information.

The memorandum of understanding between NCC and NPCIL, a public sector undertaking, also facilitates a unique opportunity to cadets to visit various facilities of NPCIL, thereby giving a "first-hand experience" on peaceful use of nuclear energy, its technical and technological aspects.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi in presence of Director General of the NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and Executive Director (Corporate Communication & Corporate Planning), NPCIL, BVS Shekhar, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The agreement will entail conducting "various awareness programmes throughout the country to enhance public perceptions on peaceful use of nuclear power, and disseminate scientific and authentic information," it said.

The NPCIL will be providing resource persons in this initiative for field engagements with the NCC during camps and various activities by educating cadets.

The DG, NCC described the MoU as one of the initiatives by the NCC to "broaden the horizon of cadets", which will lead to a more aware and responsible youth.

Lt Gen Singh asserted that "1.5 million NCC cadets have the ability to influence the thinking of youth across the world".

He exuded confidence that cadets will be instrumental in making the awareness drive on peaceful use of nuclear energy "a successful initiative".

The DG, NCC also thanked the NPCIL for extending its support to the initiative, terming it as "a collective responsibility to guide the youth to be more aware and responsible citizens", the statement said. PTI KND KVK KVK