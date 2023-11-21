NCC organises car rally to mark 75 years of its existence

Itanagar, Nov 21 (PTI) As part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the National Cadet Corps, the NCC directorate of north east region has organised a special outreach programme in the form of a car rally covering various parts of the region.

The rally which started on November 6 has so far travelled to 277 schools, 151 colleges, and 44 districts, spanning six states and would culminate on November 26 next, an official communique said here on Tuesday.

The primary objectives of the rally are to instill camaraderie, leadership, sportsmanship, adventure and patriotism among the youth, encouraging them to embrace these values.

Led by additional director general of NCC, Maj Gen Gagan Deep, the rally reached Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh on November 19, where it was welcomed at the Tawang War Memorial by Brigadier V S Rajput, Commander of Tawang Brigade.

The participants paid homage to Jaswant Singh Rawat, a hero of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, at Jaswant Garh in the border district before reaching the memorial.

On November 20, the participants visited Bumla pass and engaged with NCC cadets from the higher secondary school in Tawang.

During an interactive session at the school, Maj Gen Gagan Deep motivated the young cadets to consider careers in the armed forces and other paramilitary services, emphasising their role in nation-building.

The car rally was jointly flagged off from Tawang back to their respective headquarters by Brigadier Rajput and Tawang additional deputy commissioner Rinchin Leta, from the Tawang War Memorial.

Earlier, Maj Gen Gagan Deep paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1962 war at the memorial, the communique added. PTI UPL RG