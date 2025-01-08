NCC to sponsor all corps-related events at IP University

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Delhi National Cadet Corps Directorate will now sponsor the NCC programmes of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), the corps said on Wednesday.
The announcement was made during a visit by Major General SP Vishwas Rao, the Additional Director General of the Delhi NCC Directorate, to the university.
Earlier, all costs of NCC-related programmes were borne by the university. Now the sponsorship will cover all NCC-related programmes conducted by it.
The move is expected to enhance the university's NCC initiatives, which are already being implemented on a large scale on its campus schools and affiliated institutions, the statement said. PTI SHB SHB VN VN