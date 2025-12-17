NCC to undertake Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon from Ranchi to promote national unity

Ranchi, Dec 17 (PTI) The NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand on Wednesday announced that it will undertake the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon in two legs - one within Jharkhand and the other from Ranchi to New Delhi - beginning December 18 under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, Ranchi.

The initiative, to be held under the theme 'Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore', is aimed at celebrating the legacy of tribal icon Birsa Munda and promoting national unity.

"This historic initiative sets the stage for the larger journey ahead, celebrating the legacy of Veer Birsa Munda and inspiring collective participation in the cause of national integration and cultural pride," the NCC said in a statement.

According to the NCC, the first leg of the journey will be held from December 18 to 20 on three different axes through the sacred soil of Jharkhand, touching key locations that echo with the footsteps of Veer Birsa Munda.

This leg will see the participation of NCC officers and cadets, a true representation of unity, discipline, and inclusiveness, it said, adding that the phase will culminate at the Morabadi Ground here.

The second leg will be a challenging and inspiring journey from Ranchi to New Delhi, covering almost 1,300 km through Bihar, UP, Haryana and Delhi over 20 days, which will be flagged off from the Birsa Munda Jail Complex here on December 28, the statement added.

"This journey from Ranchi to New Delhi will carry the message of unity, courage and cultural pride across the nation by a team of two officers, two permanent staff and 16 NCC cadets, including girl cadets. This leg will culminate in a grand homecoming at the Prime Minister's Rally on January 28, 2026, in New Delhi, which will be a befitting tribute to Dharti Aba Veer Birsa Munda at the highest national platform," it said.

This Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon is more than just a journey on bicycles, the statement said, adding that it is a movement that promotes physical endurance, cultural pride and national unity.