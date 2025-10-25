NCC training academy with capacity to house 500 cadets to come up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 25 (PTI) The foundation stone for an NCC training academy that can accommodate 500 cadets and will boast of a small arms shooting range was laid in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, an official said.

State minister Manikrao Kokate and Major General Vivek Tyagi, Additional Director General Maharashtra NCC, laid the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art ‘Chhava NCC Academy’, which will be constructed in the Padegaon area at Rs 126 crore, he said.

NCC, or National Cadet Corps, is a voluntary military cadet organisation for school and college students.

Major General Tyagi acknowledged the support extended to NCC by the state government for the academy, an official release said.

“Given the keen interest displayed by the youth of Maharashtra for a career in uniformed services, the construction of this academy shall result in a greater number of youth joining our nation’s prestigious armed forces,” it said, quoting Tyagi.

About 24,000 NCC cadets from the Marathwada and Khandesh regions will benefit from the training academy, he said.

Tyagi said the academy has several facilities, including a small arms shooting range, besides a five-floor hostel building with a capacity to accommodate 500 cadets, according to the release. PTI AW NR