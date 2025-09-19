`NCC training course revised, includes cyber warfare, disaster management'

Gwalior, Sep 19 (PTI) The new training syllabus of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) incorporates subjects such as cyber warfare and technology to prepare the cadets to meet modern challenges, its Director General, Lieutenant General G P Singh said on Saturday.

The intake capacity of the organisation too has been increased, he said, speaking to reporters after the convocation parade at the Women Officers Training Academy here.

"The intake capacity of NCC has been raised by three lakh. Earlier, the capacity was 17 lakh, and it has now reached 20 lakh. The demand for NCC is very high. We still have a waiting list of more than 11,000 institutions seeking to introduce NCC," he said.

The training course has been revised to include cyber warfare, modern technology, skill development, disaster management and adventure training, Lt Gen Singh further said.

"This syllabus has been prepared by experts to ensure cadets are equipped to face future challenges," he added. Earlier, addressing the convocation parade, Indian Army's Southern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth said the role of citizen soldiers has become important in modern warfare, and the NCC can play a key role by imparting training across institutions.

"The officers who became Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) today will shape the youth, especially NCC cadets, into responsible citizens, principled leaders and future citizen-soldiers. They will prepare young people to contribute to the creation of a developed India by 2047," he said.

As many as 131 women officers from different states were commissioned as ANOs after 75 days of training.

Talking about the growth of the NCC, Seth said it had only 20,000 cadets in 1947, and now its strength is 20 lakh which is expected to rise further.

When the Gwalior academy began in 1965, only 40 women officers were trained in one batch, whereas the present parade had 131 officers, he noted.

The NCC has significantly advanced women's empowerment, with more than 4,000 women officers trained since the academy's inception 60 years ago, Lt Gen Seth said.