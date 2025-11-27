NCC unit conducts water body cleanliness drive at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) The cadets of the Chandigarh Naval Unit NCC conducted a water body cleanliness drive at the Sukhna Lake on Thursday as part of the nationwide 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', an initiative dedicated to conserving and rejuvenating India's water bodies, an official statement issued here said.

Around the lake premises, NCC cadets participated in removing plastic waste, floating debris, and other pollutants, reinforcing their commitment to environmental protection, the statement said.

The activity aimed not only to clean the lake but also to spread awareness among citizens about maintaining ecological balance and keeping public spaces litter-free, it added.

Addressing the cadets, Captain Tejinder Singh, Commanding Officer, said, "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan is more than a cleanliness drive, it is a step towards building environmental responsibility among youth. When cadets take the lead in preserving natural resources, it inspires society to follow the same path." He also appreciated the cadets' energy, discipline, and dedication to the cause.

The event concluded with an appeal to the public to avoid plastic usage, keep water bodies clean, and support conservation efforts, the statement said. PTI SUN APL