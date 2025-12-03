NCCs air squadron gets flying simulator at Udhampur, AOC inaugurates it

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) The air squadron of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) got a flying simulator in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, where the facility was inaugurated by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AOC commended the squadron for its sustained excellence and highlighted the importance of modern training tools in nurturing future aviators.

"Jammu and Kashmir Air Squadron NCC at Udhampur marked another major milestone today with the inauguration of the flying simulator by Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma. The new facility represents a significant step forward in enhancing aviation training and exposure for NCC Air Wing cadets across the region," a defence spokesperson said.

"This advanced flying simulator will provide cadets with hands-on experience in a controlled, safe and realistic environment, strengthening their foundational skills in aviation and motivating them to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force and civil aviation," the AOC said.

The simulator will allow cadets to train in aircraft handling, instrument procedures, navigation and emergency drills, thus elevating the overall quality of flying training while fostering confidence and competence among young aviation enthusiasts, the spokesperson said.

Commanding Officer of the 1st J&K Air Squadron NCC, Wing Commander Nitin Yadav, expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Directorate General of NCC and the NCC Directorate of Jammu and Kashmir in the expeditious procurement and installation of the simulator.

"This facility aligns with the NCC's mission of providing structured and technologically advanced training. It will significantly enhance the squadron's capability to groom cadets in aeromodelling, flying and aviation fundamentals," he said.

Demonstrations of the simulator's capabilities were conducted for the AOC and other guests, showcasing its immersive interfaces and training modules.

With this inauguration, the First J&K Air Squadron NCC reaffirmed its commitment to developing disciplined, skilled and motivated future leaders of the nation.