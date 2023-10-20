NCCSA approaches Delhi CM for meeting, recommends action under POCA against several officials

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The apex transfer-posting body of the Delhi government, NCCSA, has sought the next date of its meeting from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Friday The member secretary of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, or NCCSA, who doubles up as Home secretary of the city government, has written to the chief minister's office about the next date of the meeting, they said.

According to an official document, principal secretary (home) Ashwani Kumar, who is also secretary of the NCCSA, shared an eight-point agenda for the meeting, which included action against 10 officials of Hedgewar Hospital and two PWD engineers under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agenda also includes a discussion on disciplinary action against a DANICS officer and three professors of a university.

The Delhi Chief Minister heads the NCCSA and decides the schedule of the meeting.

The Authority was formed through an ordinance of the Centre following a Supreme Court verdict in May giving executive control to elected dispensation in Delhi over services matters.

Prior to the Apex court verdict, the Centre executed control over services matters of the Delhi government through the office of Lt Governor.

The ordinance was later converted into an Act after the approval of parliament, that restored the status quo in favour of the Centre. Officials said the NCCSA secretary has sent copies of the files, containing vigilance reports of officials against whom disciplinary action has been sought.

The NCCSA will discuss in its next meeting whether to file cases against 10 officials of the Hedgewar Hospital under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

The Authority will also discuss lodging of complaints against two executive engineers of the PWD.

Permission of NCCSA has also been sought to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a Danics officer, currently posted as secretary to a Delhi government minister, and two professors and an assistant professor of the Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, they said.

The NCCSA met last on September 20 and recommended disciplinary proceedings against eight Delhi government officers and postings of 11 Group 'A' officers transferred to the capital from other states and Union territories.

The recommendations of the NCCSA need to be approved by the Delhi Lt Governor, according to officials. PTI VIT VN VN