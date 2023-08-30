NCCSA secretary writes to Delhi CMO to hold meeting in view of pending postings of IAS, DANICS officers

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The National Capital Civil Service Authority's secretary has written to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office for a meeting of the body as posting of over a dozen IAS and DANICS officers and disciplinary action against some are on hold for many weeks, officials said.

Advertisment

The authority constituted through an ordinance by the Centre (now replaced by the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023) deals with transfer and posting of officers in the Delhi government.

The National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) is headed by the Delhi chief minister, while the chief secretary is its member and the principal secretary (home) its member secretary.

Seven IAS officers of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre who were transferred from other states and UTs to Delhi are awaiting postings despite their joining in July-August, the officials said.

Advertisment

Another batch of six IAS officers transferred from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram and Chandigarh to Delhi are also to be posted in different departments after their joining, they said.

Besides, two officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS), who joined the Delhi government in May-June, are also awaiting postings in the Delhi government, the officials said.

The NCCSA has to also take a call on disciplinary action against several officers in matters related to alleged illegal payment to advertisement agencies and alleged irregularities in construction of the Rani Laxmi Bai flyover, they said.

Advertisment

The authority's secretary's letter mentioned that since its inception, eight meetings of the body were called out of which five were postponed.

The first meeting of the authority was held on June 26, after which five meetings were postponed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the letter said.

The seventh meeting on July 28 was attended by two members and the eighth meeting on august 21 was postponed again without any fresh date for the next meeting, it said.

Earlier, the NCCSA secretary while raising the issue of postponement of the authority's meetings had claimed that it was going to hurt the administration of Delhi.

He had said regular working of the authority was a must to ensure deployment of officers joining the Delhi government from other places and fill up posts vacated due to transfers and retirement. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB