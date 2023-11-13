NCCSA to decide on action against officer for lapses in case of theft of gold and silver from Delhi govt building

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) is likely to take a call at its next meeting on the disciplinary action against a DANICS officer for alleged lapses in the case of theft of seized gold and silver from a Delhi government building, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The matter pertains to the theft of 12 kg of gold and 36 kg of silver from the premises of the Delhi government's Trade and Taxes department in 2014.

A probe by then principal secretary (home) Archana Arora found "supervisory lapses" on the part of two IAS and one DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services) officers who were serving at the Trade and Taxes department at the time of the theft.

The vigilance directorate in an agenda document for the NCCSA meeting, date of which is yet to be announced, has said that a proposal regarding action against three officers was being sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs after approval of the Lt Governor, as they were posted outside Delhi.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, an enforcement team of the Trade and Taxes department seized 17 kg of gold and 36 kg of silver from two porters at the Old Delhi Railway Station on March 1, 2014. The valuables in 24 bundles were later shifted to a temporary safe place and then transferred for safe keeping to a room on the 13th floor of the Trade and Taxes department building on March 9, 2014.

The probe report by the then principal secretary (Home) found various lapses like no details of the porters were taken nor any effort was made to contact the railway authorities to find out owners and recipients of the parcel through which the gold and silver items were brought in Delhi.

The report also noted that from the date of seizure on March 1, 2014 to March 5, 2014, no inventory of the seized items were prepared. Later, the inventory was prepared on March 11, 2014, according to which roughly 16 kg of gold, 226 kg of silver and currency worth R 33 lakh were seized from the railway station.

Advertisment

The total value of the seized items was roughly calculated to be more than Rs 8 crore.

The theft took place in May 2014.

"On the night of May 9, 2014, the valuables including 12 kg of gold, 36 kg of silver besides currency notes worth Rs 7.36 lakh were stolen," said a senior government officer.

Advertisment

An FIR was registered in the theft the next day.

Later, in June 2014, an enquiry was handed over to the then principal secretary (home) by the chief secretary.

It was alleged that the report of the principal secretary (home), which fixed the responsibility of the officers concerned and noted down lapses on their part, was not shown to the lieutenant governor, officers said.

Advertisment

It was also reported that no CCTV cameras were installed where the seized valuables were kept and it was being watched by two security guards only.

"Interestingly, a senior officer recorded on the file of the matter that the seized items can be deposited with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or Custom Authorities but this note was subsequently double pasted recommending storing the same in the conference hall of Trade and Taxes Building," the Delhi government officer said.

While there is no clue as to where the gold and silver came from and where these were heading, the vigilance department, which was probing the charges of irregularities by the tax officials, has recommended disciplinary action against the DANICS officer who is currently serving in the Delhi government, he said.

The officer was serving as a joint commissioner at the Trade and Taxes department at the time of the theft. PTI VIT SMN