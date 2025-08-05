NCERT book shows Jaisalmer as part of Maratha Empire, attracts royal family's ire

Jaisalmer, Aug 5 (PTI) A member of the erstwhile royal family of Jaisalmer has condemned a map featured in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 8 social science textbook which depicts the princely state as part of the Maratha Empire.

Chaintanya Raj Singh termed the representation "historically misleading, factually incorrect, and seriously objectionable." In a post on X on Monday, Singh said such unverified and historically unsubstantiated information not only raises serious questions about the credibility of institutions like NCERT but also hurts the sentiments of people and undermines the region's proud history.

Tagging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and NCERT in the post, he urged the government to take serious note of what he called a "blatantly erroneous, malicious, and agenda-driven depiction" and to ensure immediate corrections are made.

"This is not merely a textbook error, it appears to be an attempt to distort the legacy of our ancestors, their sacrifices, sovereignty and valour," he added.

Singh said that there is no mention of Maratha control, invasion, taxation or dominance over Jaisalmer in any authentic historical sources.

"On the contrary, even our government books clearly state that the Marathas never had any involvement in the affairs of the Jaisalmer princely state," he added.

"This is not just about correcting a factual error, it concerns the dignity of our history, our self-respect, and the integrity of the national curriculum. Prompt and decisive action is expected in this matter," Singh said.