NCERT launches modules on 'Swadeshi' from 1905 movement to PM's call for self-reliance

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released special modules on 'Swadeshi', tracing the movement's journey from 1905 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call towards self-reliance.

PM Modi had termed "self-reliant Bharat" as the bedrock of a developed India in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort this year.

In an interaction with national awardee teachers, the PM had said last month that teachers generally give homework to their students but he wanted to give one "homework" to teachers for a change -- that is to lead campaigns along with their students to promote swadeshi products and give an impetus to "Make in India" and "Vocal For Local".

Two modules published by the NCERT — Swadeshi: Vocal for Local (for middle stage) and Swadeshi: For a Self-Reliant India (for secondary stage) — carry excerpts from the prime minister's Independence Day address in which he stressed that self-reliance would drive India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

"The Swadeshi movement began during India's freedom struggle when the British divided Bengal in 1905. It was a time when Indian markets were flooded with inexpensive British goods, which destroyed local industries and put artisans out of work. The cry of Swadeshi urged people to reject imported items and adopt Indian-made products.

"The call for Swadeshi became one of the most powerful tools in India's freedom struggle. Swadeshi was not only about rejecting foreign goods but it was also about building Indian alternatives.

"This spirit gave rise to new enterprises and industries owned by Indians. Notable examples include Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceutical Works, established in 1901 by Prafulla Chandra Ray; and Tata Iron and Steel Company, founded in 1907 by Jamsetji Tata," the module said.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarlochan Singh has written to the NCERT, demanding that due credit be given to Baba Ram Singh, chief of the Namdhari sect of Sikhs, for launching the 'Swadeshi movement' way back in 1860.

The NCERT modules highlight India's achievements in space, defence and health through self-reliance. They also cite the example of Mahatma Gandhi, who had advocated swadeshi in education, and Rabindranath Tagore, who viewed Swadeshi as the real test of freedom, the ability of a nation to develop, innovate and produce on its own.

The modules argue that swadeshi can strengthen India's manufacturing base through 'Make in India' and build global trust in Indian brands — citing Amul in dairy, ISRO in space and Ayurveda in wellness.

"India can export more than it imports, earning wealth and respect globally. When India combines self-reliance at home with global competitiveness abroad, it can emerge as one of the world's leading economies," it said.

Detailing the journey of swadeshi in contemporary era, the modules list programmes undertaken by the NDA government from 'Make in India' to 'Start up India', 'Digital India' to 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The modules also have a brief on India's AI landscape and swadeshi initiatives.

"In today's digital world, AI is as critical as cotton and steel were during the freedom struggle. In the digital age, swadeshi AI focuses on the principle of developing homegrown AI technologies to reduce dependence on foreign giants (e.g. OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini), protect data sovereignty and address India's unique needs, such as multilingualism, agriculture and governance," it said.

The books also cite Vietnam and Israel as examples of the power of strategic self-reliance.

"In 1905, it gave strength to fight colonial exploitation. In 2025, it guides us towards atmanirbharta in a globalised, technology-driven world. We need research that fuels innovation, and strong local industries — from semiconductors and artificial intelligence to renewable energy and agriculture — that can withstand global uncertainties," it adds. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS