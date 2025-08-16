NCERT module row: 'Congress in pain because truth of Partition coming out,' says BJP

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday slammed the Congress for questioning the NCERT's module on the Partition of India and said the opposition party is in pain because the "truth" has been brought out.

Calling the Congress the "Rahul-Jinnah party", BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took on Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and alleged that his thinking was similar to that of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

The Congress on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of "interfering" with the functioning of the institutions and "distorting" the country's history after a special module, released by the NCERT to mark 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', held Jinnah, the Congress, and then Viceroy Lord Mountbatten responsible for India's Partition.

Replying to media queries on the issue, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the partition had taken place due to the Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League.

He also took on the RSS, calling it the "biggest villain" in the country's history.

Hitting back, Bhatia said the Congress is in pain because the NCERT has brought a "bitter truth" of India's Partition out for the students to study.

"The Rahul-Jinnah party was the first to feel the pain. And it won't be wrong to say that Jinnah and Rahul have the same thinking. Both have become synonymous with each other," he told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.

"Jinnah had a poisonous thinking of appeasement and communalism. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have the same thinking," he charged.

The BJP spokesperson said it is the right of the people to know why the Partition took place and whose failure it was.

It happened because the "ambition of the Congress and its leader" had taken precedence over national interest, he said without naming anyone.

"We all know that 'akhand Bharat' was partitioned on the basis of religion. This black spot in our history was a gift from the Congress," he said.

Bhatia said that while the people of the country and the BJP believe that the country should be run by the Constitution, the Congress thinks it should be run by Sharia law.

"Jinnah also said that there should be Sharia law. The Congress says that the reservation should be given to people on the basis of religion. This is what Jinnah also said," he added.

On the attack on the RSS, Bhatia said, "Those who always betrayed India are raising questions on such a patriotic organisation whose aim is to preserve the heritage of India and make it stronger." PTI PK VN VN