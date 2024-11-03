NCERT team to visit Tripura to review Vidya Pravesh implementation

Agartala, Nov 3 (PTI) A six-member team of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is scheduled to visit Tripura from November 5-7 to review the implementation of Vidya Pravesh school preparation module for class 1 students, an official said on Sunday.

Vidya Pravesh is an NCERT prescribed project aimed at bringing newly admitted class 1 students to a common platform of learning level.

"The NCERT team will visit Gomati, West Tripura, Sepahijala, Khowai and other districts to review the improvement of students after undergoing Vidya Pravesh module," Abhijit Samajpati, Officer on Special Duty of School Education Department, told PTI.

"Since students coming from various backgrounds, including pre-primary schools, Anganwadi centres or directly from home take admission in class 1, there is a need to bring them on a common learning level before they start taking classes under the curriculum," he said.

Samajpati said students of class 1 must recognise all the alphabets, read easy words and recognise numbers up to 10.

"Considering these factors, the state has adopted a nine-week bridge course on Vidya Pravesh, running it from the first day of class for students," he said.

Earlier, Vidya Pravesh was evaluated by an NCERT team in June this year.

"In the first phase of review, officials not only evaluated the students, but also interacted with teachers and parents regarding the pros and cons of the project," he said.

"The NCERT team was very pleased about the use of teaching learning materials (TLMs) in the schools. Improvement was also found among students due to Vidya Pravesh module," he said.

With this second phase of evaluation, the total scenario regarding the implementation of Vidya Pravesh as well as students' improvement will be clearly reflected, he added. PTI PS ACD