NCM chief urges GNCTD to provide permanent housing to 1984 anti-Sikh riots-affected families

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura has submitted a formal request to the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), urging it to provide permanent housing to the families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The request, detailed in letter dated February 12, 2025, emphasizes the urgent need to offer security, stability and a long-overdue sense of justice to survivors and their families, supporting their long-term recovery and socio-economic rehabilitation, said a statement issued by the National Commission for Minorities (NCM).

In response, the lieutenant governor of Delhi has instructed the Revenue Department to examine the request on priority in alignment with the existing rehabilitation packages and policies of both the government of India and GNCTD, the statement said.

The lieutenant governor has also directed that the NCM chairman be kept informed of the progress and action taken on the matter.

This move marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to ensure justice, dignity and meaningful support for riot-affected communities, the statement said.

The National Commission for Minorities remains committed to safeguarding the constitutional rights and welfare of all minority groups in India, it said. PTI ASK AS AS