NCMC reviews preparation for cyclone 'Michaung'

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and eight additional teams have been kept in reserve in view of the impending cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to hit some parts of southern India.

This was informed to the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), which met here under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, to review the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone, according to an official statement.

The Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the NCMC about the current status of cyclonic storm 'Michaung'.

The cyclonic storm over southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 4.30 pm IST on Sunday over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 82.2°E, about 260 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 250 km southeast of Chennai, 380 km south-southeast of Nellore, 490 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 500 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach west-central Bay of Bengal, off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the statement said.

The cabinet secretary emphasised that states concerned must take up all necessary precautionary measures in the backdrop of the latest forecast by the IMD. He stressed that it must be ensured that there is no loss of life and that evacuation from vulnerable areas is completed well in time.

The Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry and Special Chief Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being taken. The committee was informed that low-lying areas have been identified and evacuation of people to relief centres has started.

Alerts are being issued in local languages through SMS and weather bulletins. Fishermen and vessels at sea have returned to safety. Essential commodities have been stocked. The local administration has deployed a sufficient number of officials for round-the-clock supervision and monitoring of the situation.

The NDRF has deployed 21 teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and eight additional teams have been kept in reserve. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept on standby, the statement said.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the central agencies and the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, the cabinet secretary stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken. He said the aim should be to avoid any loss of life and minimise damage to property. Evacuation should be completed timely.

He also directed that timely alerts should be sent in local languages. Gauba directed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Indian Coast Guard that all boats and vessels and manpower deployed at offshore installations should be moved to risk-free area immediately.

He assured the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry that a sufficient number of NDRF teams shall be deployed according to requirement and all central agencies are available for any assistance.

Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Additional Secretary, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Member Secretary NDMA, DG IMD, DG Coast Guard, CISC IDS, IG NDRF and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs also attended the meeting. PTI ACB CK