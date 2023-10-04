NCMC reviews Sikkim cloudburst situation, emphasises on evacuation of people stuck in tunnel

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Wednesday reviewed the situation after the cloudburst in Sikkim and emphasised on the evacuation of tourists and those stuck in a tunnel.

Advertisment

The Chief Secretary of Sikkim, who joined the meeting through video conferencing, informed the NCMC about the latest situation in the state, according to an official release.

Reviewing relief and rescue measures of central agencies and the government of Sikkim, the cabinet secretary said the evacuation of people stranded in the tunnel of Chungthang dam and tourists may be taken up on priority basis.

Gauba further observed that additional teams of the NDRF should be deployed and road, telecom and power must be restored in the shortest possible time.

Advertisment

The cabinet secretary assured the Sikkim government that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance, the release said.

The chief secretary also briefed the committee about the efforts of the state government in carrying out relief and rescue measures.

The Union Home Secretary informed the Committee that the situation is being monitored 24x7 by the central government at the highest level and all possible help is being extended.

Advertisment

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed three teams and additional teams are on standby in Guwahati and Patna. Adequate number of teams and assets of the Army and Air Force are being deployed to assist the state in rescue and restoration efforts, the release said.

At least eight people died and 49 others, including 23 army personnel, went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin, officials said.

Three of the dead were washed up in north Bengal, they said.

The flood in Sikkim that started around 1.30 am was made worse by the release of water from Chungthang dam, the officials said. PTI ACB TIR TIR