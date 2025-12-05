NCP alleges discrepancies in draft voters' list in Jalna ahead of civic polls; seeks rectification

Jalna, Dec 5 (PTI) The ruling NCP on Friday alleged serious discrepancies in the draft voters' lists in Maharashtra's Jalna for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, and urged the authorities to immediately correct the errors.

Talking to reporters, the Nationalist Congress Party's Jalna city-district unit president Shaikh Mahmood alleged that there was large-scale confusion and mismanagement in the ward-wise draft voters' list in the city.

"The number of voters shown in several wards does not match the actual population. In some wards, the count of voters is even higher than the total population, which is a serious issue," he said.

He said the mismatch between the number of voters mentioned in the draft list and the actual eligible voters must be corrected immediately.

"While verifying objections, the officials should physically meet the voters concerned and ensure that only genuine residents of that particular ward are retained in the list. Names mistakenly included from other wards should be removed and restored to their original wards," he added.

The municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra are likely to be held next month (January 2026). PTI COR NP