NCP appoints Rupali Chakankar, Suraj Chavan as spokespersons

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday appointed state Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar and youth leader Suraj Chavan as party spokespersons.

Both have faced flak for their conduct in the recent past.

The duo are among the 17 spokespersons whose appointments were approved by the NCP's state unit president, Sunil Tatkare, with the objective of ensuring better coordination and a unified communication strategy across the state, the party stated in a release.

The party had earlier created a new post of general secretary (organisation) to enhance internal coordination and management.

Earlier this year, Suraj Chavan stepped down as the NCP's youth wing president after he allegedly beat up Chhava Sanghatna activists in Latur when they had tried to protest before Tatkare, demanding the resignation of then agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate after a video purportedly showing him playing ‘rummy’ on his mobile phone in the state legislature went viral.

Chakankar had invited criticism for allegedly maligning the character of the woman doctor who died by suicide in Phaltan last month.

Party president Ajit Pawar had publicly expressed displeasure over their conduct.

The other spokespersons include MLAs Anil Patil, Chetan Tupe, Sana Malik and Anand Paranjape, who has been retained. PTI MR ARU