NCP appoints Toko Tatung as Arunachal Pradesh unit president

Itanagar, May 31 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has appointed Toko Tatung as the new president of its Arunachal Pradesh unit, a party release said.

Tatung, a first-time MLA from the Yachuli constituency in Keyi Panyor district of the northeastern state, was appointed state president following approval by NCP's national working president Praful Patel, under the guidance of national president Ajit Pawar, the release said here.

NCP chief national spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav said Tatung's leadership is expected to bring fresh energy and commitment to strengthening the party's presence and organisational structure in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The NCP looks forward to his active contribution towards furthering the party's mission and upholding its values in the state," Shrivastav added.

A businessman-turned-politician, Tatung made headlines by defeating sitting state Education Minister Taba Tedir in the April 2024 elections. PTI UPL UPL RG