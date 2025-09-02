NCP, BJP leaders hail Maharashtra govt decision to accept Jarange's demands on Maratha quota

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Senior leaders of NCP and BJP, constituents of the ruling coalition Mahayuti, on Tuesday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to accept several demands raised by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, saying the issue was resolved with sensitivity and dialogue.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar maintained the government had from the outset adopted a "positive and sensitive approach" towards the concerns of the Maratha community, which has been agitating for inclusion under the OBC category for reservation benefits.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and I held continuous discussions to ensure the right decision was taken. Responding to the government's concrete and positive stand, Jarange decided to withdraw his protest. The government has tried to do justice to the sentiments and expectations of the Maratha community. I heartily congratulate the community for this outcome," Pawar said in a statement.

Jarange, who was on a hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan since August 29, ended his five-day-old fast after the government accepted most of his demands, including setting up of a committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, making them eligible for reservation in jobs and education.

Former chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan also lauded the decision to accept the Maratha community's demands.

"By implementing the Hyderabad Gazetteer and approving other key demands of the Maratha community, the BJP-led Mahayuti government has shown commitment. I congratulate Manoj Jarange and the entire Maratha community for this victory. I also thank Chief Minister Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Maratha reservation sub-committee head Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil for their efforts," he said.

Maharashtra BJP media chief Navnath Ban praised the state government for showing resolve in addressing the long-standing concerns of the community.

On Tuesday, the state government issued an order following the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, accepting six major demands of the community.

These included the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazetteer, facilitation of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas, and administrative measures to expedite related benefits. The decisions were in direct response to the demands raised by Jarange.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was credited by allies for leading the government's strategy, holding four meetings with the Advocate General and the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, and preparing draft resolutions in advance to ensure swift action.

However, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) sought to know how the Mahayuti administration will legally safeguard the government resolutions (GRs) issued to meet demands of the Maratha community.

Taking at dig at the government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare asked why Fadnavis, Pawar and Shinde did not meet Jarange if the government thought the end of the agitation was a victory for it.

She said issuing GRs was different from enacting laws while addressing the contentious issue.

Andhare said who will guarantee that the GRs will not be challenged in courts and sought to know when police cases against Maratha protesters were withdrawn.