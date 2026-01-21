NCP candidates raise absence of party leaders at BMC hustings in meeting

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Members of Ajit Pawar-headed NCP on Wednesday flagged the absence of senior leaders from action in recently held Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections at a meeting chaired by the party's poll head Nawab Malik here.
The Nationalist Congress Party, which contested independently, won only three seats in the 227-member BMC.
A party member said the meeting of newly-elected members and candidates was aimed at listening to their concerns and boosting their morale.
"We will also hold another round of a meeting of the candidates with Deputy Chief Minister and party head Ajit Pawar," he said.
Another leader said concerns were raised at the meeting regarding the absence of senior NCP leaders during campaigning in Mumbai.
The candidates were convinced that Ajit Pawar was busy in elections to the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad corporations. However, they expressed disappointment over the absence of NCP leaders and MLAs at the hustings.
"NCP leaders should have deputed some MLAs or MLCs for canvassing. Even that did not happen," claimed another leader.
The BJP won 89 seats in the BMC, ending the Thackeray family's three-decade-old dominance in the cash-rich civic body. Its ally, Shiv Sena, bagged 29 seats.
In the Opposition camp, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) managed 65, and MNS got 6 seats. The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, Ajit Pawar-led NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2, and NCP (SP) got just one seat in the BMC. PTI ND NSK