NCP core group meets amid opposition demand for resignation of 2 party ministers

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) The newly-formed core committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held its first meeting here on Friday amid demand for resignation of its two ministers in Maharashtra cabinet who are caught in political and legal issues.

The panel led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, discussed organisational matters and the prevailing political situation in the state, where the party is a constituent of the BJP-led ruling coalition Mahayuti.

The meeting assumed significance against the backdrop of the opposition demand for the resignation of NCP cabinet ministers Dhananjay Munde and Manikrao Kokate.

Munde, who is a member of the core group, is under fire for his close aide Walmik Karad's arrest in an extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district.

Kokate has been sentenced to two years' imprisonment by a Nashik court in a 1995 case where he was charged with submitting fake documents to get flats under a government quota.

Pawar has rejected demand for Munde's resignation, while he is yet to speak on Kokate's conviction in the 30-year-old case.

The NCP formed the core group, comprising senior leaders, last week to work on strengthening the organisation ahead of local body polls in Maharashtra, taking policy decisions and initiating welfare schemes.

Besides, Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel, senior leaders Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif and Munde are members of the key body. PTI MR RSY