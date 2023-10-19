NCP demands citizen facilitation centres across Latur city

Latur, Oct 19 (PTI) Workers from the Nationalist Congress Party have approached the civic body in Maharashtra’s Latur demanding citizen facilitation centres across the city for the benefit of the common public.

NCP workers said the city corporation had a centre at a prominent location on its premises to facilitate payment of taxes, new water connections, issuance of birth and death certificates, and other services, but it has now been shifted elsewhere.

They gave a memorandum to the civic body on Wednesday demanding the setting up of citizen facilitation centres across the city for easy delivery of services, said a local leader. PTI COR NR