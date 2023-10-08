NCP demands urgent repairs for hospital in Latur

Latur, Oct 8 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party has called for urgent repairs to be carried out at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Maharashtra’s Latur city.

NCP workers said they had submitted a memorandum to state medical education minister Hasan Mushrif during his visit to the city on September 18, requesting that the facility near Patel Chowk be repaired.

According to local NCP leader D Umakant, they recently submitted another memorandum to civic chief Babasaheb Manohare but were told that the hospital now falls under the purview of the state health department.

The NCP leader said the hospital was once a vital health facility in the area. Over the years, it became dilapidated and a major portion of it was razed. The remaining part is now being used as a dispensary, he said.

Umakant said they want the existing portion to be repaired urgently for the benefit of citizens. PTI COR NR