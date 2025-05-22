NCP expels party leader, his son named in dowry harassment-suicide case

Pune, May 22 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party has expelled a local leader and his son after they were named in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case, it said on Thursday.

Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil -- both of whom are absconding -- have been expelled from the party, said Pune district NCP chief Shivaji Garje in a statement.

Rajendra Hagawane's daughter-in-law Vaishnavi (26) allegedly hanged herself on May 16 at her in-laws' house in Bavdhan area near Pune.

Her parents alleged that they had given 51 tolas (595 gm) of gold, silver and an SUV to her husband's family at the time of marriage, but the Hagawane family harassed her yet, demanding that she bring Rs 2 crore to purchase land. A First Information Report was registered against her husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane, Rajendra Hagawane, sister-in-law Karishma, and brother-in-law Sushil under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to abetment to suicide and domestic violence, police said.

Police have arrested the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim, while Rajendra and Sushil are on the run, said an official. PTI SPK KRK