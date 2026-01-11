NCP factions unveil joint manifesto for Pimpri Chinchwad, promise free bus and metro ride

Pune, Jan 11 (PTI) The NCP, headed by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and the NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, on Sunday released a joint manifesto for the upcoming elections to the Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, promising tap water and free metro and bus rides for people.

A day before, the NCP factions released a combined poll document for the Pune civic body, where Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule had addressed a joint press conference.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar and his nephew Rohit Pawar, who belongs to NCP (SP), shared the dais at a presser.

The NCP, although a member of the ruling Mahayuti, and NCP (SP), a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, have joined hands for the January 15 elections to Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies.

Addressing the press conference, Ajit Pawar continued his attack against the local leadership of the BJP for the "derailed development" in PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) when the saffron party was in power from 2017 to 2022 Taking a dig at the BJP, he alleged that those who came to power in 2017 failed to fulfil the promises they had mentioned in their manifesto.

"Both NCPs have come together in Pune and PCMC and joined hands in the interest of Pimpri Chinchwad by keeping aside our differences. We have come together for development," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Raising the menace of tanker mafia in PCMC, he said the two allies (NCP factions) will provide water by taps every day if voted to power.

"When we (undivided NCP) were in power, we had built broad roads, but the people in power (BJP) between 2017 and 2022 constructed big footpaths on these roads, and the carriage way of the roads got narrowed down," said Ajit Pawar.

He added that over the years, the pollution in PCMC has increased despite spending crores of rupees.

"We will provide free metro and PMPML service to the people in the PCMC area," he added.

He said several countries in the West and Europe provide free transport to citizens. "We have mentioned (about free transportation services) in our manifestos for Pune and PCMC after detailed deliberations." A day earlier, BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil had called Pawar's announcement of free bus and metro services in Pune deceptive, demanding extension of free bus service across Maharashtra.

"There should be such concessions, but why should Ajit Pawar alone make the announcement? Patil had asked.

Reacting to Patil's statement, Ajit Pawar said that elected members of a civic body have the right to decide how to utilise the budget and take a call on providing services.

The Nationalist Congress Party stated that the manifesto is being released for the holistic, safe and prosperous development of Pimpri Chinchwad city.

The manifesto is people-centric and concrete, with an emphasis on implementation rather than mere announcements, it added.

The poll document prioritises public transport, healthcare, education, women's empowerment, environment, infrastructure and Smart City initiatives.

The NCP stated that proposed free metro and PMPML bus services for workers, students, women and senior citizens would make commuting easier and more affordable.

The NCP has emphasised effective waste management, pollution control and expansion of green spaces in Pimpri Chinchwad.

It has promised accelerated development of civic infrastructure, including a robust drainage system and quality roads. Proposals for smart traffic management, CCTV surveillance and expansion of e-governance form part of the Smart City initiatives.

The manifesto also promises "secure housing" for all through housing schemes and slum rehabilitation, while special programmes have been proposed for senior citizens focusing on healthcare, recreation and dignified living. PTI SPK NSK