NCP finalises Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode's name for assembly deputy speaker

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has finalised the name of its MLA Anna Bansode for the post of deputy speaker in the Maharashtra assembly, party sources said on Friday.

Bansode, a close aide of Ajit Pawar, is a three-time legislator from Pimpri and is part of the Scheduled Castes.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had held a meeting with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde on the issue, the sources said.

Bansode's name was finalised during this meeting, they told PTI.

In 2019, the (undivided) NCP had chosen tribal MLA Narhari Zirwal as deputy speaker. He is currently a minister in the Fadnavis government.

In the 288-member assembly, the BJP has 132 seats, followed by 57 for the Shiv Sena and 41 for Nationalist Congress Party.