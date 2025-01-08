NCP functionary murder case: Fifth accused held in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday arrested a fifth accused in connection with the killing of NCP functionary Sachin Kurmi from Byculla, officials said.

Dilip Wagaskar (58), a resident of Byculla, was arrested after interrogation. He was produced before the special MCOCA court which remanded him in police custody till January 16, the official said.

Nationalist Congress Party's Byculla division functionary Kurmi was stabbed to death by three unidentified assailants last October in central Mumbai, when he was out for a walk after dinner.

Police arrested four persons during the investigation.

Stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act was invoked against the arrested accused, the official said, adding that the motive behind the crime is being investigated. PTI DC NSK