NCP functionary murder case: Kin claim main accused being protected; to go on fast

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Relatives of slain NCP functionary Sachin Kurmi have claimed that police deliberately didn't arrest the main conspirators even after six months apparently due to political patronage.

Kurmi's brother, Mahesh Kurmi, on Monday announced a hunger strike on May 1- Maharashtra Day, demanding the arrest of the conspirators responsible for the NCP functionary's murder last October.

Sachin Kurmi, the Byculla division functionary of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was stabbed to death by three unidentified assailants.

Police have so far arrested six persons for the crime. The crime branch subsequently imposed stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act against the arrested accused.

Mahesh Kurmi alleged his brother was killed by local goons unhappy with his social work.

He claimed the main accused were not arrested as they seemingly enjoyed political support. PTI DC NSK