NCP holds review meet under ex-minister Malik's watch for Mumbai civic body polls

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stepped up preparations for polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and on Tuesday held a review meeting of its election management committee under the leadership of former minister Nawab Malik.

The party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held discussion on contesting around 50 seats in the 227-member BMC.

Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations will go to polls on January 15 and results will be declared the next day.

A day after the poll schedule announcement, the NCP's Mumbai unit called a meeting of its leaders and office-bearers to chalk out a strategy for contesting the crucial elections.

After taking charge as chairman of the election management committee, Malik has focused on BMC polls and has been holding regular review meets to strengthen the organisation in Mumbai, an NCP release said.

The NCP's ally BJP has opposed Malik's appointment and distanced itself from the Ajit Pawar-led party for the Mumbai civic polls.

The NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

At Tuesday's meeting, a district-wise review of preparations was conducted. Discussion was held on the NCP contesting around 50 seats in the BMC elections. A detailed report on the discussion will be submitted on Wednesday to NCP president Ajit Pawar, the release said.

The meeting was attended by Mumbai NCP working presidents Siddharth Kamble and Shivajirao Nalawade, party MLA Sana Malik-Shaikh, former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, among others. PTI MR RSY