NCP is secular party, aims to serve everybody: Ajit Pawar

Latur (Maharashtra), Aug 28 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party chief and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that his party is secular and follows the ideology of social reformers Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Pawar, who is part of the ruling coalition along with the BJP and Shiv Sena, was speaking at Ahmedpur during his party's Jan Sanman Yatra, an outreach campaign ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established the `Hindavi Swarajya' by uniting all communities, he said.

"The NCP follows the ideologies of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar. We are a secular party, ensuring justice for everyone while governing. Our government is working to prevent any injustice, ensuring that no one is harassed unfairly or discriminated against based on their caste," Pawar added.

The `Ladki Bahin' scheme of the state government for women will not be discontinued after elections, he averred.

The scheme will continue indefinitely, said Pawar who also holds the finance portfolio.

If a state government aligns with the central government's thinking, the state receives more funding, leading to its development, said Ajit who split away from his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar last year to join the ruling coalition.

He also asked people never to believe the Opposition's "propaganda" that the NDA government at the Centre planned to change the Constitution.

The state government is serious about women's safety and will enforce stringent laws to ensure severe punishment for offenders, he said in the wake of the shocking incident of sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur.

Meanwhile, some protesters shouted slogans in support of the Maratha reservation demand at the event, and were detained by police. PTI COR KRK