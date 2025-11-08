NCP issues show cause notice to party leader for remarks against Maharashtra women's panel chief

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has served a show cause notice to its spokesperson Rupali Thombare for her remarks criticising Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar, stating that her comments violated party discipline.

The NCP's organisation general secretary, Sanjay Khodke, in the show-cause notice, sought a reply from Thombare in seven days.

Thombare was informed that her comments against Chakankar in the media amounted to a violation of party discipline.

The party spokesperson had criticised Chakankar over the latter's remarks about the woman doctor who committed suicide in Phaltan, Satara, last month. In a press conference in Satara on October 27, Chakankar had given details of the doctor's call records.

Posting the show cause notice on social media, Thombare said seven days is too little time to respond to the allegation.

The NCP leader said she would respond in detail regarding Chakankar's character assassination of the deceased woman doctor and the Pune dowry death. PTI MR ARU