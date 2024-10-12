NCP leader Baba Siddique dies after being shot at in Mumbai

New Delhi: Senior politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday evening, has passed away at Lilavati Hospital.

Siddique, aged 65, was attacked by three unidentified assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra.

Zeeshan is an MLA representing Vandre East.

Details surrounding the attack are unclear, but early reports indicate that at least three people were involved.

Following the incident, Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The Nirmal Nagar police have registered an FIR, and CID has also joined the investigation.

A few individuals have been detained, but specific information about the suspects is still pending.

Siddique, who had recently switched political allegiances from Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, was a notable figure in Maharashtra politics.

He had served as a two-term Corporator and a three-time MLA, representing Vandre and Vandre West constituencies from 1999 to 2009.

As a former Minister of State in the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government, Siddique oversaw key portfolios, including Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA and Consumer Protection.

He also served as the chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Mumbai Board from 2000 to 2004.

Known for his close ties with Bollywood personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, Siddique was also a trusted associate of the late actor-politician Sunil Dutt and his family.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, and Ajit Pawar, have reviewed the situation. In response to the attack, security measures have been intensified in the Bandra area.