NCP leader booked for assaulting real estate developer; body slam video goes viral

Pune, Jan 26 (PTI) National Congress Party leader Baburao Chandere was booked in Pune for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen over a land dispute, a police official said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which took place in Sus Gaon on Saturday, went viral on social media.

In the video, Chandere, a former Pune Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman, can be seen arguing with real estate developer Vijay Raundal near a parked luxury car, accosting him and then subjecting him to a body slam, resulting in the senior citizen falling to the ground on his back.

Chandere allegedly trespassed on Raundal's land, after which an argument broke out.

Chandere has been booked for assault, criminal intimidation and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the Bavdhan police station official said.

When the media asked NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar about the incident, he said his party would not tolerate such behaviour.

Pawar said he had tried to call Chandere for an explanation this morning but could not get through and was told by a kin that he was out somewhere. PTI COR BNM