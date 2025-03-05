NCP leader Hasan Mushrif unwilling to continue as guardian minister of Washim

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has conveyed to the state government his unwillingness to continue as the guardian minister of Washim district.

Mushrif, who represents the Kagal assembly constituency in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Sources said the minister has orally conveyed to the government that he be relieved of the post of guardian minister of Washim.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led state government appointed guardian ministers of various districts in January this year.

There is a tiff among the ruling alliance partners over the guardian ministership of Raigad and Nashik districts.

The appointment of Aditi Tatkare (NCP) and Girish Mahajan (BJP) as guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik districts, respectively, was stayed due to objections registered by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. PTI MR NP