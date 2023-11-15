NCP leader Jayant Patil diagnosed with dengue

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil has said that he has tested positive for dengue and has been advised rest.

Patil, who is the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction headed by Sharad Pawar, took to X on Tuesday to share that he was down with the viral disease. Patil said he had a fever since Monday and went for a test (for dengue) on medical advice.

“The test was positive. I will be back to my daily routine after resting for a few days,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too was diagnosed with dengue recently. He broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded party and joined the BJP-led NDA in July to become a part of the state government. PTI MR NR