NCP leader Munde demands capital punishment for accused in sarpanch abduction-murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde on Thursday demanded capital punishment to those involved in killing a village head in Maharashtra's Beed, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that police were hand in glove with the accused in the case.

Sarpanch (head) of Massajog village, Santosh Deshmukh, was allegedly abducted from a toll plaza located near Dongaon Phata village on Monday from his car. His body was later found in Daithana area of Kej tehsil.

Deshmukh's cousin lodged a police complaint alleging that the sarpanch was abducted over a previous enmity with some persons, and the police have so far arrested three persons, Jayram Chate, Mahesh Kedar and Pratik Ghule, in connection with the case. A total of six persons have been named in the FIR.

Talking to reporters at Parli in Beed district, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde said, "The culprits in the murder case of Santosh Deshmukh should get strict punishment and I have given a letter to the police department. The case should be heard in a fast-track court so that justice is delivered quickly." "This incident is not an outcome of politics. So politics and caste factor should not be dragged into this case. We have to ensure that Santosh Deshmukh gets justice...The culprits should get strict punishment, be it capital punishment. This is my stand," he said.

Meanwhile, Sena (UBT) MLC Danve met the slain sarpanch's family members in Massajog village and also held talks with the district Superintendent of Police Avinash Bargal.

Talking to media persons later, he said, "Had the police decided, they could have averted Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Police and the accused seem to be hand in glove. Police can't do anything here because of the terror of some people. As a result, we lost a person who only served the people." "The police did not register a complaint about Deshmukh's abduction for three-and-a-half hours and the complainant was made to sit at the police station for so long. Despite all this, the police have not expedited investigation in the case and the mobile phones of the accused have not been seized," he alleged.

The local police station in charge should also be made an accused in this case, the leader of opposition in the legislative council said.

Danve demanded that Valmik Karad, a local leader of the NCP against whom a case has been filed for demanding Rs 2 crore from a wind energy firm, be named as an accused in the sarpanch murder case.

Police from some other district be brought to investigate the case, Danve demanded. PTI AW NP